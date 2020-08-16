MELBOURNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) A new coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand is still growing, Reuters quoted health officials as saying on Sunday, with the country that had an early triumph over the pandemic recording 13 new cases and putting the September general election in question.

After stifling the virus earlier this year before it became a public health crisis and after 102 days without new infections, an abrupt resurgence last week in Auckland prompted an immediate lockdown of the country's largest city.

Sunday's numbers bring New Zealand's total active cases to 69.

Health Minister John Hipkins told a media briefing on Sunday that the government was working to ensure adequate supplies of masks, which are currently recommended but not mandatory.

"We could make it compulsory and spend a lot of time on enforcement, what we need here is a cultural acceptance amongst all New Zealanders," Hipkins said.