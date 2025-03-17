Open Menu

Newcastle End 70-year Drought With Decisive Carabao Cup Victory Over Liverpool

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 12:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) LONDON, 16th March, 2025 (WAM) – Newcastle United triumphed over Liverpool 2-1 in a captivating Carabao Cup final at Wembley, ending a 70-year wait for domestic silverware.

A sea of Magpies fans witnessed history as Dan Burn's crucial header just before halftime ignited the celebrations.

Alexander Isak doubled the lead early in the second half, sending the Geordie faithful into raptures.

Despite a late consolation goal from Liverpool's Federico Chiesa, confirmed after a tense VAR review, Newcastle held firm to secure a momentous victory.

