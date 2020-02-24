Newspaper editors discuss ways of enhancing joint cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) During a coordination meeting partly attended today by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council, NMC, the editors of local Emirati newspapers discussed ways of enhancing their joint cooperation, to enable the national media to keep pace with the country's overall development.

At the start of the meeting, Al Jaber welcomed the participants and praised their efforts to achieve the UAE’s vision of creating a meaningful national media that matches its achievements and highlights its pioneering role. He also stressed the NMC’s keenness to communicate with the national media and media leaders.

He then called for the development of plans and strategies that are in line with the directives of the country’s leadership to improve media performance and keep pace with technological and digital developments in the sector.

Al Jaber also praised the young pioneers and creative talents who work as writers, presenters and media professionals, as well as their relevant message while highlighting the importance of supporting their talents and providing training to ensure their successful careers.

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of Al Ittihad newspaper, discussed the key role of the local media and press, in line with the preparations for the UAE’s 50th anniversary. The participants also discussed the coordination between various local newspapers.

The meeting was attended by Jaber Al Lamki, Acting Director-General of the NMC, Mohammed Jalal Alrayssi, Executive Director of the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Mohamed Al Hammadi, Editor-in-Chief of Alroeya, Mona Bousamra, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan, Sami Al Riyami, Editor-in-Chief of Al Emarat Al Youm, Hamad Al Kaabi, Editor-in-Chief of Al Ittihad, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Shemairi, Editor-in-Chief of Al Watan.

The meeting was also attended by Raed Barqawi, Executive Editor of Al Khaleej, Abdullah Rashid, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, Mustafa Al Zarouni, Editor-in-Chief of Khaleej Times, Mina Al-Oraib, Editor of The National, and Abdullah Abdul Karim, Director of the Media Coverage Department at WAM.

Coinciding with the meeting, Al Ittihad today honoured its former chief editors Rashid Al Uraimi, and Mohammad Al Hammadi, as well as Dr. Abdullah Al Nowais, former Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information.

The celebration began with the speech by Al Kaabi welcoming and thanking the attendees who contributed to the newspaper's success over the past 50 years. He also praised their keenness to achieve further success and excellence.

The celebration witnessed the presentation of a photo report on the editors-in-chief of Al Ittihad since its launch, which highlighted the keenness of media leaders to achieve innovation in the sector.