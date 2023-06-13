UrduPoint.com

Next ‘A Call From Space’ Event With Sultan AlNeyadi Set To Be Held In Ras Al Khaimah

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Next ‘A Call from Space’ event with Sultan AlNeyadi set to be held in Ras Al Khaimah

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in partnership with the General Secretariat of Ras Al Khaimah’s Executive Council, will hold the next edition of ‘A Call from Space’, an exclusive event featuring Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, in Ras Al Khaimah tomorrow (Wednesday, 14th June) at 2 pm.

The sixth installment in the series will take place at Higher Colleges of Technology – Ras Al Khaimah Women’s Campus.

The event will provide invitation-only attendees from schools, universities and government entities in Ras Al Khaimah the opportunity to interact live with AlNeyadi, who is currently on the International Space Station (ISS) undertaking the longest Arab space mission in history. They will also have the chance to learn about AlNeyadi’s experiences and ask him questions about life in space.

Close to 5,500 people have taken part in the past five editions of the event, giving attendees a glimpse in to AlNeyadi’s life on the ISS and the opportunity to interact with him. The first event in the series was held at the Dubai Opera, followed by the second for media at the Museum of the Future.

The third edition was held in Mauritius, while the fourth session was held at the United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain.

The last session that took place on 7th June was a special medical science edition held at MBRU in Dubai.

AlNeyadi has been on the ISS for more than three months now, marking a significant milestone in Arab space exploration. Over the course of his mission, he has gone on to conduct several scientific experiments, performed maintenance work and even aided in the relocation of the Dragon spacecraft.

During his current mission, AlNeyadi also became the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk. The spacewalk, which was performed alongside astronaut Stephen Bowen, spanned seven hours and one minute and involved skilfully executing a number of preparatory tasks, which included routing power cables and laying the groundwork for the upcoming installation of the ISS Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA).

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Dubai Bowen Rashid United Arab Emirates Mauritius June Women Media Event From Government Arab

Recent Stories

DEWA commissioned 6 new 132/11 kV transmission sub ..

DEWA commissioned 6 new 132/11 kV transmission substations from January to April ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai wins bid to stage Critical Communications Wo ..

Dubai wins bid to stage Critical Communications World 2024

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Secretary- General of SMC

Sharjah Ruler promotes Secretary- General of SMC

15 minutes ago
 DP World celebrates supply chain management diplom ..

DP World celebrates supply chain management diploma by 17 future leaders

30 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Pakistan, India

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Pakistan, India

47 minutes ago
 UAE President sends letter to President of Sri Lan ..

UAE President sends letter to President of Sri Lanka with an invitation to COP28

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.