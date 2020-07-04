UrduPoint.com
Next Gen Abu Dhabi Begins First 'nanodegrees' In Future Skills

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 06:15 PM

Next Gen Abu Dhabi begins first 'nanodegrees' in future skills

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2020) The Abu Dhabi school of Government, ADSG, a Department of Government Support entity, and the Abu Dhabi Youth Council today launched the first "Next Generation Abu Dhabi" programme, in partnership with Udacity, a global leader in the field of online learning.

The new programmes will be part of the "Youth Skills Platform", which was first launched on February 2020, during the Innovation Month, to build the skills required for Abu Dhabi’s youth to embrace the age of digital transformation.

In the initial rollout, the programme has partnered with Udacity to provide the nanodegrees, which are certified courses requiring less than four months of study, to provide learners with the latest technological content, knowledge and practical skills. More than 270 learners were selected as the first cohort of the business analytics and digital marketing nanodegree programme. This follows a rigorous assessment stage of more than 2,000 candidates. The first cohort will continue their journey over the next four months.

Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi School of Government, said, "These courses will be foundational and practical, as well as highly relevant to several digital transformation projects that are underway in many emerging industries. The courses have been designed to be relevant to the future of skills requirements of the nation and we want to ensure that our young people are prepared for the many challenges that they will face in the future business environment.

The nanodegrees will be an essential part of our educational offer and we believe they can make a real difference to the future economy in the emirate."

Maryam Al-Mehyas, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Council, said, "Launching nanodegrees through the Udacity platform is a result of the continuous cooperation with the ADSG, through which we aspire to provide the latest technology and knowledge to support the needs of the market and help deliver the strategy of the Abu Dhabi government."

The project was originally developed in partnership with more than 200 experts in the field of technology including Google, Facebook, Amazon, and other leading international technology giants.

The programme targets locals and residents between the ages of 18 and 35 and requires a commitment to delivering projects on deadline and some remote hours study. Additional programmes will be announced on the platform in the coming months on both, the ADSG and the Abu Dhabi Youth Council websites.

To register in programmes under the Next Generation Abu Dhabi initiative, please visit the following link: adnextgen.questionpro.ae

