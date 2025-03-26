Next50 discusses UAE companies' access to investment opportunities in new economy sectors

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The Next50 initiative, launched by Investopia and EMIR, held its second meeting in the presence of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, and Hassan El Khatib, the Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade.

The meeting, which formed part of the ‘Investopia Communities’ roundtable series at Investopia 2025 in Abu Dhabi, was attended by more than 19 UAE companies that are part of the initiative.

The meeting discussed the UAE's investment opportunities and potential in the economic and vital sectors, particularly those in the new economy, and their role in enhancing the country’s attractiveness to FDI.

During the meeting, participants explored ways to encourage UAE companies to increase their investments and expand their business operations in prominent foreign markets at the regional and international levels.

In this regard, Bin Touq said, “The private sector is a key partner in promoting the UAE’s sustainable economic and social development. Therefore, we are keen to increase its investment and business operations within and outside the country, as well as enhance its contribution to future economic and investment strategies. These efforts will help us move closer to the achievement of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision’s goal to raise the country's GDP to AED3 trillion by the next decade.”

In this regard, he emphasised the important role of the Next50 Initiative in promoting dialogue with UAE companies and encouraging them to leverage promising investment opportunities in sectors of the new economy across UAE markets and beyond. The initiative includes a wide range of companies working in fintech, finance, tourism, healthcare, and other sectors. Next50 is one of the major initiatives launched under the umbrella of Investopia to support the private sector’s economic and investment partnerships in the UAE.

He emphasised that the meeting represents a significant step in enabling UAE’s private sector to maximise the benefits of Investopia, a key global platform designed to stimulate investment in emerging economic sectors.

Investopia contributes to sustainable growth and innovation by connecting investors and key stakeholders across industries and sectors. It has also expanded its reach through global dialogues and discussions in major economic hubs within the UAE, as well as in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas—reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global partner and an influential and attractive economic hub.

Meanwhile, Hassan El Khatib underscored the strength and robustness of Egypt-UAE relations, which continue to advance across all sectors.

He noted that this meeting serves as a crucial opportunity to strengthen economic and trade relations between Egypt and the UAE, increase mutual investments, and enhance communication with the UAE business community.

El Khatib also reviewed a range of investment opportunities available in Egypt, highlighting Egypt’s recent economic advancements and developmental infrastructure projects. He emphasised Egypt’s investment and trade priorities, extending an invitation to the meeting’s participants to leverage the progress of new economic and investment projects in Egypt as well as its investment climate.

The meeting further addressed the importance of Next50 companies’ participation in the future editions of Investopia and other key investment conferences and events at local and global levels. Such participation supports the development of new investment projects and partnerships, strengthening collaboration between these companies and business communities, economic organisations, banking institutions, and investment funds and facilitating access to the necessary financing for their projects.

Investopia announced the launch of the NEXT50 initiative during its third edition, held in Abu Dhabi in February 2024. This initiative aims to foster communication and knowledge exchange among leading UAE companies while driving investment in emerging sectors.