Neymar Jr. Officially Signs With Saudi Club Al-Hilal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 01:15 AM

Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hilal

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2023) Al-Hilal Club announced that it has agreed terms to sign prolific goalscorer Neymar Jr. The Brazilian superstar will join the Riyadh-based club of the Roshn Saudi League (Saudi Pro League) on an initial two-year period until at least 2025.

Paris Saint German also announced the departure of Neymar Jr. after six years with the French team.

