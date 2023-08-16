Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hilal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2023) Al-Hilal Club announced that it has agreed terms to sign prolific goalscorer Neymar Jr. The Brazilian superstar will join the Riyadh-based club of the Roshn Saudi League (Saudi Pro League) on an initial two-year period until at least 2025.

Paris Saint German also announced the departure of Neymar Jr. after six years with the French team.