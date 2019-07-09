NGAD announces release of National Geographic Kids Abu Dhabi ‘Green Thumb’

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) National Geographic Abu Dhabi, NGAD, announced today the release of National Geographic kids Abu Dhabi ‘Green Thumb’, a new environmental series produced locally that promotes sustainable farming.

Through an educational approach delivered in an entertaining format, the show tackles different farming methods, their benefits and applications.

The 16-episode series is highly interactive, aiming to educate children while igniting their creativity in developing their very own environmentally friendly and sustainable farms. It features agricultural experts as guests, who discuss a step-by-step approach to building a farm, starting with understanding the evolution of the plant’s growth over a specified amount of time. Using a practical approach, Green Thumb favors ‘‘Do-It-Yourself" techniques and skills to encourage children to apply the episode’s content in real life, such as assembling a crate as a planting container.

Young viewers follow the journey Green Thumb’s host Razan Mohammed, a young environmentalist, as she engages them with experiential showcases that promote environmentally safe new ways to farm in the region.

One of the episodes discusses the UAE’s vertical farms, which are sprouting throughout various Emirates. In the water scarce regions of the MENA region, vertical farms are an increasingly sought after and sustainable farming method as they help to conserve more water than traditional farming. In these farms, species of leafy greens grow indoors on a nutrient base instead of soil, through a process called hydroponic farming, and are stacked vertically on a multitude of shelves.

National Geo Kids Abu Dhabi, launched in November 2017, has become the most popular channel amongst children in the region today and a highly trusted source of content and engaging experiences for children.