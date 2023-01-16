UrduPoint.com

NHRC To Prepare For National Report On 'Universal Periodic Review' Of Human Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 01:45 PM

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Universal Periodic Review&#039; of human rights

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2023) The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) has held its tenth meeting headed by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the NHRC.

The meeting was held in the presence of Committee members, representatives of relevant institutions in the country, and Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), as an observer.

Attendees discussed the preparatory process for the UAE’s fourth national report on the “Universal Periodic Review” of human rights.

During the meeting held at the headquarters of the Presidential Court, Dr. Gargash was briefed on the first draft of the national report prepared by the executive working group of the National Human Rights Committee.

He stressed the need to continue the consultative meetings with civil society institutions in the country and the National Human Rights Commission regarding the draft report.

Related Topics

Civil Society UAE Court

Recent Stories

Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in ..

Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in promoting cultural diplomacy

30 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

2 hours ago
 Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for ..

Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for Australia

2 hours ago
 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shine ..

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shines with excellent performance

2 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

3 hours ago
 UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.