NHRI Board Of Trustees Reviews 2023-2025 Strategic Plan At Its Seventh Meeting

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 02:00 AM

NHRI Board of Trustees reviews 2023-2025 strategic plan at its seventh meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) The Board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) reviewed its strategic plan for 2023-2025, during its seventh meeting held on 10th April, 2023.

Chaired by Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI Board of Trustees, with the participation of several government representatives, the meeting discussed several agenda items, including the NHRI's 2023-2025 strategic plan, which is based on strengthening the protection of human rights and promoting its culture in the UAE, through cooperation with relevant entities and developing mechanisms to monitor the implementation of international human rights standards at the national level.

The board also discussed the projects of memorandums of understanding between the institution, universities, and research centres, within the framework of academic cooperation with leading institutions to improve and develop human rights fields, exchange experiences, train human rights cadres, and issue scientific human rights research and publications. This aligns with the institution's keenness to build sustainable partnerships with various institutions to enhance and protect human rights and develop human rights work mechanisms.

Moreover, the board reviewed the plan for the institution's active participation in regional and international forums for 2023, in addition to the visits of national human rights institutions from other countries, within the framework of exchanging expertise and building relations.

The meeting included the participation of representatives of the five government entities, which are the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Ministry of Community Development, whereby the Board of Trustees reviewed the initiatives and efforts undertaken by these entities in all human rights files.

NHRI aims to establish solid coordination mechanisms between government entities and the six permanent committees to focus on relevant human rights issues.

The National Human Rights Institution was established in 2021 as per the Federal Law No. (12) as an independent institution and enjoys financial and administrative independence and aims to protect and promote human rights in the United Arab Emirates by taking into account the UAE Constitution, mandates and other relevant international treaties. The institution works in compliance with the Paris Principles as it sets the basis for regulating the work of national human rights institutions approved by the United Nations.

