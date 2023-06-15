UrduPoint.com

NHRI Delegation Visits Oman Human Rights Commission In Muscat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commission in Muscat

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) A delegation from the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), headed by Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, visited the Oman Human Rights Commission in the capital, Muscat. The two-day visit, from 10th to 12th June, included several high-level meetings and official visits.

The delegation was received by Sheikh Abdullah bin Shuwain Al Hosni, Chairman of the Oman Human Rights Commission. The two parties discussed aspects of cooperation and strategic partnership regarding the best practices for protecting and promoting human rights, raising societal awareness on various human rights issues, exchanging expertise and best practices in the field of human rights. They also explored the best means of cooperation between both institutions.

The delegation also visited the General Federation of Oman Workers, where they were received by Isehaq bin Juma Al Kharusi, Deputy Chairman of the Federation. The delegation was briefed on the objectives and responsibilities of the Federation, as well as its role in resolving labour-related issues and the services it provides to workers in the private sector.

Furthermore, the delegation visited the Oman State Council in Muscat, where Sheikh AbdulMalik bin Abdullah Al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council, received Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, and the accompanying delegation. They discussed the deep-rooted historical relations between the two countries, as well as the strategic cooperation and bilateral partnership between the NHRI and the Oman Human Rights Commission.

