NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) concluded its participation in Human Rights Awareness Week by hosting a panel discussion, in collaboration with the Geneva Centre for Human Rights and Global Dialogue, titled “The Role of NHRIs in the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights.”

The event, held in conjunction with Human Rights Day 2024 under the slogan “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now” and as part of NHRI’s awareness campaign “Know Your Rights”, attracted over 150 attendees.

These included representatives from government entities, NGOs, academic institutions, and human rights think tanks from across the UAE and beyond, who gathered to address pressing human rights issues.

The panel was attended by prominent figures, including Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council; and Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, Director-General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research.

Senior officials from the NHRI were also present, among them Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Deputy Chairperson; Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General; and members of the board of Trustees, alongside representatives from the Geneva Centre, students, and human rights specialists.

During the panel, Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, underscored the critical need to address emerging human rights challenges in an era defined by technological innovation.

He stated, “As technology advances at an unprecedented pace, human rights must remain at the forefront.

Applications powered by artificial intelligence demand robust data privacy protections to preserve individual autonomy and safeguard the fundamental rights that form the cornerstone of human dignity.”

Kruse further reiterated NHRI’s commitment to launching strategic initiatives and leading critical discussions on human rights issues, aligning with its goal to enhance international cooperation and adopt best practices in the field.

Dr. Umesh Palwankar, Executive Director of the Geneva Centre for Human Rights and Global Dialogue, commended the NHRI for its successful organisation of the event and highlighted the pivotal role of national human rights institutions in advancing and protecting human rights. He further stressed the importance of enhanced international collaboration to achieve meaningful, long-term outcomes in this area.

As part of its participation in Human Rights Awareness Week, the NHRI also organised a session under its “Knowledge Lab” initiative, titled “Introduction to Human Rights and International Human Rights Law”, led by Dr. Ahmed Al Mansoori, Member of the NHRI Board of Trustees.

These initiatives reflect the NHRI’s strategic priorities, which focus on four key areas: labour rights, women’s and children’s rights, the rights of People of Determination, and the right to health and mental health.

In 2025, the NHRI plans to roll out several programmes to further its mandate, including: ‘Manabir’, a series of educational human rights episodes on YouTube; ‘Rights Journal’, a semiannual digital publication; and ‘Human Rights Oasis’, a forum for engagement with civil society; along with ongoing initiatives such as ‘Legislation Lab’ and ‘Knowledge Lab’.