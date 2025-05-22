Open Menu

NHRI Launches 'Legislation Lab' Discussing Mental Health Law

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 07:15 PM

NHRI launches 'Legislation Lab' discussing mental health law

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) has launched the “Legislation Lab”, which focused on Federal Law No. 10 of 2023 on Mental Health and brought together a distinguished panel of experts and practitioners, including Dr. Salem Abdul Rahman Al Darmaki, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health; Dr. Suad Al Marzouqi, Professor of Clinical Psychology; Dr. Fatima Al Mansoori, consultant Psychiatrist; and Adel Al Falasi, mental health advocate.

This initiative is designed to encourage inclusive legal dialogue with human rights specialists and stakeholders and highlight the legislative frameworks that safeguard fundamental rights and freedoms in the United Arab Emirates.

The discussions highlighted the importance of reviewing the Mental Health Law one year after its implementation in May 2024, following its issuance in November 2023. This milestone presents an opportunity to assess its human rights implications and develop appropriate recommendations from the perspective of the right to mental health.

The session also shed light on conceptual challenges, practical applications, and personal experiences, enriching the dialogue and deepening engagement at the theoretical, practical, and legislative levels within the broader context of human rights and human dignity.

Discussions explored the rights established under Federal Law No.

10 of 2023 on Mental Health. Ideas were exchanged, and many national recommendations and proposals were put forward in line with human rights standards.

The session was chaired by Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of NHRI.

Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of NHRI, presented the methodology of the Legislation Lab, while Ms. Ameirah Al Seraidi, a member of the board of Trustees, delivered a speech on the concept of the right to mental health. Fellow Board member Ms. Fatma Al Bedwawi also shared her reflections. The session was moderated by Hind Al Suwaidi, Legal Researcher at NHRI’s Legal Affairs Department, and witnessed the participation of promising professionals in the field of human rights.

In his welcoming remarks, Maqsoud Kruse stated, “The launch of the first Legislation Lab comes as part of NHRI’s efforts to carry out its core mandate, which includes presenting proposals and submitting recommendations related to legal and legislative aspects from a human rights perspective.”

Kruse also underscored NHRI’s participatory approach, which values diverse perspectives in the development of legislative proposals and policies aimed at strengthening the human rights ecosystem in the country.

The Legislation Lab is part of a broader series of interactive initiatives organised by NHRI to raise public awareness and promote the culture of human rights, highlighting vital and relevant issues.

More Stories From Middle East