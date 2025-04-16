Open Menu

NHRI Organises Awareness Workshop For Domestic Worker Recruitment Centre Staff

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) In line with its commitment to promoting human rights awareness and fostering a culture of protecting domestic workers' rights, the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), has organised an awareness workshop for staff at domestic worker recruitment centres.

The session was held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The workshop targeted “Tadbeer” centres and their staff, where Fatima Al Hosani, Head of the Human Rights Awareness and education Section at the NHRI, delivered a comprehensive presentation introducing the NHRI’s mandate and competencies.

She also highlighted the rights of domestic workers in the UAE and the pivotal role of employers in ensuring that these rights are upheld.

The session aimed to enhance the knowledge of “Tadbeer” centre staff about domestic workers’ rights and their critical role in fostering a fair and dignified work environment.

The workshop also served as a platform to help in understanding the challenges faced by recruitment centre staff and respond to their questions, aligning with NHRI’s ongoing efforts to strengthen a human rights culture across the UAE’s society and institutions.

