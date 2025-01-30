NHRI participates as observer in 27th session of Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) has participated as an observer in the 27th session of the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee, which was held on January 28th, 2025, at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo.

During the session, the committee discussed the second national report submitted by the UAE regarding the Arab Charter on Human Rights.

The NHRI’s delegation, chaired by Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of NHRI, included Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, NHRI Secretary-General, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Noman, board of Trustees Member, Ameirah Al Seraidi, Board of Trustees Member, Amro Al Qahtani, Chairperson’s Office Director and Fatima Al Hosani, Head of Awareness and Educational Section.

In a speech made during the participation, Maqsoud Kruse expressed the NHRI’s appreciation for the kind invitation to participate in this important meeting, praising the close cooperation between NHRI and the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee.

He also highlighted the NHRI’s experience since its establishment under Federal Law No. 12 of 2021, which stipulates the independence of NHRI and its operation based on the Paris Principles for the promotion and protection of human rights.

He stressed that since its inception, the NHRI has worked to build positive partnerships with organisations concerned with human rights at the GCC, Arab and international levels, with a focus on developing work mechanisms and enhancing cooperation in various sectors related to human rights, its commitment to following up on the implementation of the NHRI’s recommendations, and cooperating with government agencies and civil society to support and develop the human rights sector in the UAE.

Maqsoud Kruse also affirmed the importance of the vital role national institutions play in supporting the human rights ecosystem and enhancing community awareness of individual rights and fundamental freedoms, explaining that the NHRI continues to develop its strategies and implementation plans according to international best practices to ensure the achievement of a qualitative leap in the field of rights protection and strengthening follow-up and evaluation mechanisms.

The NHRI’s participation in this latest session comes as a continuation of its efforts to promote human rights principles and emphasise the importance of regional and international cooperation in this field. This contributes to achieving sustainable development and ensuring that basic rights and freedoms are provided to everyone in line with global best practices.

Additionally, this participation serves as an opportunity to exchange expertise and strengthen cooperation frameworks with relevant entities at the Arab level, reflecting the UAE's steadfast commitment to supporting efforts to enhance human rights mechanisms and frameworks regionally and internationally.