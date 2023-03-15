NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeting in Geneva

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) GENEVA, 15th March, 2023 (WAM) – The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) is participating as an "Observer" in the Annual Meeting of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), currently taking place in Geneva from 14th to 16th March. This is a historic moment as it marks NHRI's first participation in this global event. The meeting coincides with the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the “Paris Principles,” which provide the framework and guidance for the work of national human rights institutions, and the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

NHRI is attending the meetings as an observer, participating in the meetings hosted by the “Asia Pacific Forum” on Tuesday.

NHRI is an independent institution concerned with improving and developing practical measures to achieve the highest standards of response to international priorities and obligations in the field of human rights and public freedoms through promoting the human rights and humanitarian approach, basic rights and freedoms, respect for the rule of law, guaranteeing justice, and equality and non-discrimination between all.

In his remarks at the meeting of the Asia Pacific Forum, Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of NHRI, highlighted the importance of participating in these meetings, and that the institution is looking forward to cooperating and exchanging expertise in human rights best practices with other national human rights institutions, as these meetings offer an important opportunity to enhance human rights cooperation at the level of national human rights institutions.

The participating delegation was headed by Maqsoud Kruse and included Fatima Al Kaabi, Deputy Chairperson, Mohamed Al Hammadi, Head of the Civil and Political Rights Committee; Ameirah Al Seraidi, Head of the Economic, Social, Cultural and Environmental Rights Committee; Maryam Al Ahmadi, Head of the International Relations and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee; Dr. Ahmed Al Mansoori, Head of the Promotion of Human Rights Culture Committee; Dr. Zayed Al Shamsi Head of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee; in addition to Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the NHRI, and Fajr Al Haidan, Head of the Executive Affairs Section at the Chairperson Office.

