NHRI Participates In Workshop On Accreditation Of National Human Rights Institutions

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2023) A delegation of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), headed by Maqsoud Kruse, has participated in a workshop on “The Accreditation of National Human Rights Institutions with the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions”.

Organised by the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions in cooperation with the National Institution for Human Rights (NIHR) in Bahrain, the workshop aims to enhance the knowledge and expertise of participating national institutions regarding the accreditation process in general, the functions of the Accreditation Committee, and its decision-making mechanism.

It also focuses on the telephone interview, subsequent appeals, and following up on the recommendations, as well as the review of best practices from participating national institutions.

The National Human Rights Institution was established in 2021 as per Federal Law No. (12) as an independent institution and enjoys financial and administrative independence. It aims to protect and promote human rights in the United Arab Emirates by taking into account the UAE Constitution, mandates and other relevant international treaties. The institution works in compliance with the Paris Principles as it sets the basis for regulating the work of national human rights institutions approved by the United Nations.

