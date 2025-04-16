NHRI receives UN delegation to discuss protection of children’s rights, vulnerable groups

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation with international human rights organisations, the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) recently welcomed Mama Fatima Singhateh, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Sale and Sexual Exploitation of Children, at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
The visit took place during Singhateh’s official field mission to the United Arab Emirates.
At the meeting, the parties discussed ways to enhance the protection of children's rights and those of vulnerable groups, as well as the pivotal role played by the NHRI in this domain.
The discussions focused particularly on the importance of raising public awareness as a key preventive tool against all forms of exploitation and abuse that children may face.
Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, emphasised the significance of the visit and reaffirmed the Institution’s commitment to supporting and advancing the rights of children, and protecting them from all forms of abuse and exploitation.
He noted that this commitment is embedded in the NHRI’s strategic priorities, which also include the rights of women and children, labour rights, the rights of people of determination, and the right to health and mental health.
Kruse stated, “Protecting children's rights lies at the heart of the NHRI’s mission. Building a safe society for children begins with active partnerships with international organisations, and by promoting a culture of awareness and social responsibility. We are committed to continuing our efforts to ensure a safe environment where every child can enjoy their rights to growth, protection, and a life of dignity.”
He also added, “The NHRI reaffirms its steadfast commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and to further develop national policies and practices in line with the highest international standards, with a special focus on safeguarding vulnerable groups, particularly children.”
The UN delegation’s visit came as part of ongoing efforts to develop constructive dialogue between national human rights institutions and UN entities, contributing to global efforts aimed at protecting children and ensuring that they fully enjoy their rights without discrimination.
