NIA announces UAE launch of world’s first AC safety helmet

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) Dubai’s NIA Limited, the exclusive regional distributor of a wide range of consumer electronics and home appliances, today announced the UAE launch of the world’s first AC Safety Helmet for the outdoor workforce and field executives. Manufactured by India’s tech and safety start-up Jarsh Safety, the Jarsh-NIA AC Helmet works on patented solid-state cooling technology to provide cooling up to 24ºC.

In the presence of Mr. M.T.H Nia, Founder and Chairman of Nia Limited, the state-of-the-art AC Helmet was unveiled at the India Pavilion of the Dubai Expo 2020 by Kamran Birjees Khan, Chief Executive Officer of NIA Limited, and Kausthub Kaundinya, CEO of Jarsh Safety.

"In line with the UAE Government’s endeavours to advance workforce welfare standards, NIA Limited is proud to introduce to the UAE and the wider region this game-changing safety and comfort gear from Jarsh Safety, India’s award-winning start-up," said Kamran.

Earnestly participating in the UAE’s march to set global benchmarks in workforce welfare, NIA Limited was the Platinum Sponsor for the fourth edition of Taqdeer Award, part of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, held in May this year.

The Jarsh-NIA AC Safety Helmet is a game-changer for the construction and outdoor workforce, especially in a region that is characterised by extreme working conditions during the summer months. "The industrial helmet has not seen much innovation in over a hundred years, since its inception in 1919. In 2021, we are changing the way the world sees safety," said Kausthub.

The UAE takes its workforce’s health and safety seriously. Construction and industrial workers are not permitted to work during the hottest hours of the day during the summer. In addition, the UAE law mandates that workers should be provided with safety gear and suitable clothing to protect them against injuries and dangers.

"The world’s first AC Safety Helmet is designed to keep the industrial, construction and other outdoor workforce and executives comfortable while in a high-temperature environment," said Kamran.

"As a UAE-based corporate, we believe it is our social responsibility to bring the AC Safety Helmet to the region and use this technology to enhance the workforce’s comfort," said Kamran.

He added that the collaboration with Jarsh Safety was in line with NIA Limited’s undertaking to spur innovation by supporting start-ups and offering technology-led solutions to long-standing challenges.

The Jarsh-NIA AC Helmet offers a unique opportunity for construction firms and industrial units to prioritise the comfort of their workforce without compromising on productivity.

The use of the AC Helmet is not only socially responsible, but it also offers commercial benefits as studies have shown that extreme temperatures can cause thermal exhaustion and heat stress, leading to a decline in productivity.

NIA Limited has an extensive network of subsidiary companies in the UAE and across the middle East. It is the official and exclusive regional distributor of some of the world’s largest consumer electronics and home appliance brands, including AEG, Blueair, Bluewater, Daewoo, Gree, haier, Technogas, and Winia, among others. Specialising in HVAC (heating, venting and air-conditioning) technology, NIA Limited has been in the UAE since the 1980s.

"The UAE and the wider region is committed to the health, safety, welfare, security, and dignity of its workforce. We hope to see the AC Safety Helmet being adopted as an industry-standard in line with that commitment," Kamran added.

Twenty-somethings Kausthub Kaundinya, Sreekanth Kommula, and Anand Kumar made a prototype of the Jarsh AC Helmet in 2016 after experiencing discomfort while using safety helmets. Realising its potential in bettering the lives of those at the bottom of the workforce pyramid, they formed a manufacturing start-up and quickly scaled up the helmet’s production.

"We started our journey from a garage office and, over the years, brought smiles to thousands of workers across India. Jarsh Safety is now going global," said Kausthub. "We strongly believe that the joint NIA-Jarsh mission can help alleviate the working conditions of the workforce across the world," he said.

The AC Safety Helmet will now be available in the UAE and across the region through NIA Limited’s unparalleled distribution network. Powered by a rechargeable battery that requires zero maintenance, the Jarsh-NIA AC Safety Helmet offers UAE and regional organisations a cost-efficient way of ensuring that their workforces remain safe, comfortable and healthy irrespective of the ambient conditions.

The AC Helmets improve productivity while ensuring the safety and comfort of the workforce. The helmet comes with a pre-installed rechargeable battery pack.

"The premium model for senior executives has a battery life of two hours while the heavy-duty model for the skilled workforce has a 10-hour battery backup," said Mr. Kausthub. "Four vents across the helmet provide a uniform cooling experience, keeping the user sweat-free, comfortable and productive on the job," he said.