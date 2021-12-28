(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) Mohamed Bazoum, President of Niger, has recently paid a visit to the Dubai Smart Police Station (SPS) at Expo 2020 Dubai, which provides policing services in seven languages to visitors of the global event round the clock and without human intervention.

Bazoum was accompanied by H.H.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Supreme Committee, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The President of Niger and the accompanying delegation were briefed on the self-service station and its walk-in model, which enable customers to complete transactions smoothly and without visiting the traditional police stations or waiting in queues.