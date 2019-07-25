SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) Sharjah Airport has received the inaugural flight of 'Air Peace' from Lagos, to become the first international airport outside Africa to receive the Nigerian airline.

The company has also appointed the Sharjah Airport Travel Agency, SATA, as its exclusive agent in the UAE market.

After the plane landed, it was received by a number of officials from the airport’s management and a delegation from the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The passengers and crew were welcomed with authentic UAE hospitality.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority, SAA, said, "We welcome the arrival of Nigeria’s Air Peace, which operates flights from Sharjah Airport as a hub and destination."

He emphasised that the airport is keen to provide the best services and facilities to Air Peace and all airlines operating from Sharjah Airport to ensure their success and enable them to provide services to passengers efficiently.

Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, said, "We thank the SAA officials and the employees at the airport for the support they have provided to Air Peace and for facilitating all the necessary procedures to start operating flights to Sharjah.

Onyema emphasised that the services and facilities at the airport are of the highest international standards and quality, explaining that the flights would help meet the substantial demand for travel in both directions.

"The emirate of Sharjah is the airline’s first destination outside Africa. We hope that it will be a central hub for the airline’s global reach, especially as Sharjah’s strategic location is ideal," he added.

The company seeks to capitalise on the growing demand for travel to and from Sharjah by operating three flights per week on a Boeing 777, departing from Sharjah Airport at 08:00 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and arriving at Lagos International Airport.

This is related to the success of the SAA, which seeks to meet the needs of different travellers and pave the way to several other African destinations, in addition to establishing a partnership with one of Africa’s largest and fastest growing airlines.