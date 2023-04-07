Close
Nigerian President Receives UAE Ambassador On Occasion Of End Of His Tenure

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 08:30 PM

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, received Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Nigeria, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as Ambassador to the Republic.

Al Taffaq conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the Federal Republic of Nigeria and its people.

Al Taffaq thanked President Buhari for the support he received from the Nigerian government during his tenure as the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria.

He expressed his happiness with the development of the relations at all levels between the two countries, which have grown over the 41 years since relations were first established. Al Taffaq also expressed his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leadership and people of Nigeria.

For his part, President Buhari expressed his greetings to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and the people of the UAE.

He praised the efforts made by the Ambassador during his tenure to strengthen relations between the UAE and Nigeria, and wished him success in his new duties.

