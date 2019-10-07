Nigerian VP inaugurates Emirati-Nigerian Art and Culture Exhibition

LAGOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, inaugurated the Emirati-Nigerian Art and Culture Exhibition at the Mike Adenuga Centre in Lagos, organised by the UAE Embassy in Abuja.

Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, accompanied Osinbajo during his tour of the exhibition, which showcased artwork by Emirati and Nigerian artists.

Osinbajo praised bilateral relations between the UAE and Nigeria and highlighted promising areas of cooperation, noting that the UAE is a key destination for Nigerians for tourism, medical treatment, and investment.

For his part, Al Taffaq highlighted the two countries’ close ties, underscoring that the exhibition represents the early stages of cooperation between their creative industries.

During the event, a short film was presented on the UAE’s preparations to host the Expo 2020 Dubai, and the UAE Embassy presented Osinbajo with artwork by Emirati artist Hussain Al Hashemi with the Vice President's name written in Arabic calligraphy.

The exhibition was attended by numerous diplomats and members of the Nigerian Parliament, as well as artists, intellectuals, and business leaders.