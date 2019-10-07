UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian VP Inaugurates Emirati-Nigerian Art And Culture Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:15 PM

Nigerian VP inaugurates Emirati-Nigerian Art and Culture Exhibition

LAGOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, inaugurated the Emirati-Nigerian Art and Culture Exhibition at the Mike Adenuga Centre in Lagos, organised by the UAE Embassy in Abuja.

Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, accompanied Osinbajo during his tour of the exhibition, which showcased artwork by Emirati and Nigerian artists.

Osinbajo praised bilateral relations between the UAE and Nigeria and highlighted promising areas of cooperation, noting that the UAE is a key destination for Nigerians for tourism, medical treatment, and investment.

For his part, Al Taffaq highlighted the two countries’ close ties, underscoring that the exhibition represents the early stages of cooperation between their creative industries.

During the event, a short film was presented on the UAE’s preparations to host the Expo 2020 Dubai, and the UAE Embassy presented Osinbajo with artwork by Emirati artist Hussain Al Hashemi with the Vice President's name written in Arabic calligraphy.

The exhibition was attended by numerous diplomats and members of the Nigerian Parliament, as well as artists, intellectuals, and business leaders.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Business Parliament UAE Dubai Abuja Lagos Nigeria 2020 Event Arab

Recent Stories

Rahat and Aamer Yamin rock Sindh as Southern Punja ..

14 minutes ago

Lankan win the toss, elect to bat in 2nd T20

5 minutes ago

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Indus ..

5 minutes ago

Kamran Akmal’s 136 leads Central Punjab’s figh ..

25 minutes ago

Liverpool in pole position to end title drought as ..

5 minutes ago

Army Reinforcements Deployed to South of Iraq Amid ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.