Nigeria's Military Kills 79 Militants, Suspected Kidnappers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 10:15 AM
ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) Nigeria's military announced that it had killed 79 militants and suspected kidnappers in the northeast of the country over the past week, according to the Associated Press (AP).
The West African country has been ramping up efforts to secure the country as some 35,000 civilians have been killed and more than two million displaced in the northeastern region, according to the UN.
The nationwide operation by Nigeria's military led to the arrest of 252 individuals and the liberation of 67 hostages held by the militants, a Nigerian military spokesperson, Edward Buba, said in a statement.
Kidnappings have become a common occurrence in Nigeria's northwest, where dozens of armed groups exploit the region's limited security presence to carry out attacks on villages and along major roads. Many victims are only released after the payment of ransom.
