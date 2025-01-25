Open Menu

Nigeria's Military Kills 79 Militants, Suspected Kidnappers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 10:15 AM

Nigeria's military kills 79 militants, suspected kidnappers

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) Nigeria's military announced that it had killed 79 militants and suspected kidnappers in the northeast of the country over the past week, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The West African country has been ramping up efforts to secure the country as some 35,000 civilians have been killed and more than two million displaced in the northeastern region, according to the UN.

The nationwide operation by Nigeria's military led to the arrest of 252 individuals and the liberation of 67 hostages held by the militants, a Nigerian military spokesperson, Edward Buba, said in a statement.

Kidnappings have become a common occurrence in Nigeria's northwest, where dozens of armed groups exploit the region's limited security presence to carry out attacks on villages and along major roads. Many victims are only released after the payment of ransom.

Related Topics

Militants United Nations Nigeria Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activitie ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities

11 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Eme ..

Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse

11 hours ago
 Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

11 hours ago
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..

11 hours ago
 Somali President praises UAE's support for develop ..

Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia

11 hours ago
 FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

13 hours ago
 Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bo ..

Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bolster economic growth

13 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens i ..

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East