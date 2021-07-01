UrduPoint.com
Nike Announced As Technical Sponsor Of 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 09:00 PM

Nike announced as technical sponsor of 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) The organiser of the 2021 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Abu Dhabi Marathon, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), and its title sponsor, ADNOC, today announced that Nike will be the marathon’s official technical sponsor.

The two-year agreement stipulates that Nike, the world’s leading sports footwear and apparel company, will supply high-performance sportswear for the upcoming editions of the race. Registered participants will receive a complimentary ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon Nike technical t-shirt, which will be officially unveiled in September.

In addition to supplying innovative sportswear, Nike plans to offer exclusive training sessions to the race’s participants, led by its athletes, Abeer Al Khaja and Mohammed Al Balooshi.

Ahead of the training sessions, participants can take advantage of a free ongoing training programme that offers tailored sessions and fitness plans for runners in all categories. Youssef Rochdi, Member of the USA Track and Field Association (USATF), who is a winner of many USATF long-distance championships, and his team of certified coaches will lead the sessions.

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of the ADSC, said, "We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership with Nike, a well-recognised global conglomerate known for its innovation and excellence.

We welcome this new addition to our list of partners, in line with our much broader plan to cement Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a world-class sporting destination. The marathon has become a distinguished international event that attracts thousands of participants from different social groups. Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver a world-class experience to all participants."

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, the official distributor of Nike in the UAE, stressed, "Our purpose is to inspire others to win in all that they do. GMG is proud to do this through our brands and at events such as the marathon, by collaborating with public and private sector partners to improve people’s lives through active living."

The council prioritises the health and welfare of all participants and spectators, in close coordination with relevant government agencies, to ensure the success of the event, which will take place with robust safety precautions to safeguard the health and wellbeing of both participants and spectators. Precautions include requiring participants to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

Due to relevant precautions, limited places are available and those interested in participating are urged to sign up soon: https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com/register-now/.

More Stories From Middle East

