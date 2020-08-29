Nike Flight debuts for 2020-21 season

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2020) The 2020-21 Arabian Gulf League season will see the introduction of the new Nike Flight ball. The ball was developed after eight years of investigating the consistency of a football flight by the Nike Equipment Innovation Lab, with more than 800 athletes participating in testing 68 different iterations of the ball.

The new Nike Flight ball carries a fuse-welded four panel construction with 40 percent fewer stiff seams than a traditional 12-panel ball. This construction enables a prominent sweet spot for superior touch and performance, while the Nike All Conditions Control, ACC, 3D ink, introduced in 2014, helps ensure optimal grip in wet or dry conditions.