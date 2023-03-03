Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2023) Japan’s Nikkei index closed at a nearly three-month high on Friday after Wall Street finished higher overnight, with Fast Retailing providing the biggest boost on robust monthly same-store sales at its Uniqlo brand.

The Nikkei rose 1.56% to close at 27,927.47, its highest level since 15th December and marked the sharpest daily gain since 18th January. The index rose 1.73% in the week.

The broader Topix rose 1.25% to 2,019.52, adding 1.57% in the week.