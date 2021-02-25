NIMR collaborates with ST Engineering to build hybrid electric vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) NIMR, the leading manufacturer of combat-proven wheeled military vehicles, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ST Engineering, a global technology, defence, and engineering group, to build innovative hybrid electric drive (HED) systems to underpin NIMR’s commitment to HED technology, aspiring to be the first manufacturer in the middle East region to integrate the game-changing power systems to reinforce its leading status as a pioneer in the armoured vehicle industry.

Abri du Plessis, CEO of NIMR, and Daniel Lam, Head, Middle East of ST Engineering, signed the MoU at the five-day International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021) that concluded on Sunday, 25th February, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The signing of the MoU marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration and great technological advancement, during which we intend to study and design HED components for NIMR vehicles.

Besides offering improved range, acceleration and stealth capabilities, the HED systems also provide sustainability benefits such as lower emissions, compared to a typical diesel engine system. The decisive advantage of the HED systems is that they are much quieter than conventional engines, a crucial requirement for silent watch operations and covert maneuverability in combat operations.

NIMR and ST Engineering envisage to meet the most demanding duty-cycle requirements, to take advantage of the HED systems boasts allowing increased vehicle efficiency, providing power for all required equipment including communications, situational awareness, and weapon systems.

Alongside delivering multiple technical and operational enhancements, the introduction of hybrid technology is set to ultimately reduce military reliance on fossil fuels - a step that aligns seamlessly with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the UAE’s National Climate Change Plan.

Speaking on the occasion, Abri du Plessis, CEO, NIMR, said: "We are very excited to work side-by-side with ST Engineering to become the first manufacturer in the region to integrate hybrid electric drive systems into our armoured vehicles. The synergy reiterates NIMR’s consistent efforts to bring to market the latest technologies and push the boundaries of military innovation to meet the evolving operational requirements of our customers."

Dr Lee Shiang Long, President/ Head, Land Systems of ST Engineering, said: "Originally designed for commercial applications, our HED system which we intend to integrate on NIMR’s military vehicle, is testimony to our engineering and design capabilities. The hybrid system will prove to be an asset in military operations where speed and stealth count. In addition to enhanced mobility, it is both efficient and built to support the energy requirements for future technologies."

NIMR offers complete end-to-end solutions in its area of specialisation, including mission systems integration support. Designed to endure a diverse scope of mission requirements, the company’s vehicles are manufactured at its state-of-the-art facilities in compliance with international military standards.

NIMR is part of the Platforms & Systems cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

A leading provider of integrated mobility systems and security solutions for defence and homeland security, ST Engineering is also an original equipment manufacturer of mobility platforms and a provider of maintenance repair and overhaul services, including fleet overhaul and modernisation.