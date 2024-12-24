Open Menu

Nine Countries To Become BRICS Partners In 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Nine countries to become BRICS partners in 2025

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) Nine countries will officially join BRICS as partner states in January 2025, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said at a press briefing on Monday.

According to tv BRICS, Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan will officially become BRICS partners from 1st January.

Ushakov said that the countries have reiterated their willingness to receive such a status, noting that Moscow is waiting for a response from another four countries.

The partner countries will also be able to make their own proposals, but will not take part in agreeing documents and voting.

The BRICS states supported the modalities of this category and welcomed the interest of other countries in the group in the Kazan Declaration of the XVI BRICS Summit. The summit agreed on a list of states that were subsequently invited to become partners of the association.

Related Topics

Thailand Moscow Russia Kazan Uzbekistan Indonesia Bolivia Belarus Kazakhstan Cuba Malaysia Uganda January TV From

Recent Stories

ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability effor ..

ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..

5 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation implements 75 p ..

International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan

5 minutes ago
 US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilian ..

US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 ..

27 minutes ago
 Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations

Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations

50 minutes ago
 West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for IC ..

West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for ICC World Test Championship

53 minutes ago
 EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewab ..

EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewable energy projects

1 hour ago
'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's pur ..

'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's purebred Arabian horse races

1 hour ago
 Inaugural International Mangrove Conservation and ..

Inaugural International Mangrove Conservation and Restoration Conference highlig ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presi ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presidential Council on Independanc ..

2 hours ago
 France unveils new government led by François Bay ..

France unveils new government led by François Bayrou

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East