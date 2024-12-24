Nine Countries To Become BRICS Partners In 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) Nine countries will officially join BRICS as partner states in January 2025, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said at a press briefing on Monday.
According to tv BRICS, Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan will officially become BRICS partners from 1st January.
Ushakov said that the countries have reiterated their willingness to receive such a status, noting that Moscow is waiting for a response from another four countries.
The partner countries will also be able to make their own proposals, but will not take part in agreeing documents and voting.
The BRICS states supported the modalities of this category and welcomed the interest of other countries in the group in the Kazan Declaration of the XVI BRICS Summit. The summit agreed on a list of states that were subsequently invited to become partners of the association.
