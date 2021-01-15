UrduPoint.com
Nine Establishments Fined For Violating COVID-19 Countermeasures In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2021) Field inspections conducted by Dubai Economy across open markets and commercial establishments yesterday revealed nine violations of the precautionary guidelines against COVID-19.

The violations detected were mostly related to face masks or physical distancing in gyms, open markets and commercial centres in Nayef and Al Riqqa districts.

Overall, the inspections showed that 732 shops fully complied with the guidelines.

More Stories From Middle East

