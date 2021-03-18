Nine Members Of Afghan Military Killed In Helicopter Crash
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 12:15 PM
KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) Nine Afghan security force members were killed in a helicopter crash in central Afghanistan late on Wednesday, according to the defence ministry.
A defence ministry statement on Thursday said they were investigating the crash which took place in Maidan Wardak province and the dead included crew members and special force personnel.