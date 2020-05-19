Nine million contactless transactions completed on ADNOC Distribution app since start of 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) ADNOC Distribution has registered over nine million contactless transactions through its smart application since the start of 2020.

The company provides four secure contactless payment options through its smart application, including Mobile Pay, RFID, ADNOC Plus top up cards and Emirates ID.

The ADNOC Distribution app is a convenient way for customers to securely pay for their fuel purchases. However, it also means that customers can pay for their transactions from the safety of their own car without the need for physical interaction. Once a customer has registered with ADNOC Wallet, they can then choose from a number of methods to pay for their transactions.

These include the truly contactless option of Mobile Pay, which allow customers to top up their accounts and pay directly by choosing the station location, fuel pump number, type of fuel and amount from their smartphones. The Smart Tag is a wireless payment device that activates upon contact with the fuel nozzle, and automatically deducts the total amount after refueling is complete.

Cashless payment options, including Apple Pay and samsung Pay, are also available at all stations and ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, while all payment devices are cleaned and sanitized after every customer.

"There has been a strong adherence to cashless payments and online shopping in the UAE during the current global crisiss," said Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO of ADNOC Distribution. "ADNOC Distribution’s range of contactless payment methods are designed for convenience and also offer secure ways to pay for transactions with minimal-to-no interaction. We want to ensure that our customers have access to all the necessities they need, in the most convenient and safest way possible."

Customers simply top-up their ADNOC Wallet with a credit or debit card and can then pay using their Emirates ID. Available through the ADNOC Distribution App, the ADNOC Distribution website or at the station convenience store, it takes just two minutes to sign-up and customers can set up an automatic top-up whenever their balance gets low.

The ADNOC Wallet can be used to pay for fuel, car wash, ADNOC Lube and convenience store purchases.

Meanwhile, the surge in online shopping in the UAE has also seen ADNOC Distribution tie up with Talabat to launch a home delivery service to bring everyday essentials direct to customers from select ADNOC Oasis convenience stores. The partnership with Talabat allows customers to choose from more 1,100 products – ranging from daily groceries to snacks and hot and cold beverages – through its website and app, which will be delivered within 30 minutes.

A new survey conducted by MasterCard showed that the number of payments using non-touch methods in March increased in the UAE by over 100 percent compared to traditional payment methods.

Consumers said that ensuring hygiene and safety is the main motivation for choosing non-touch payment methods, adding that while paying with cash was one of the most common methods of payment, the current crisis that resulted in the "Stay at Home Initiative" changed the behaviour of consumers, which prompted many companies to offer innovative payment solutions to continue selling their goods and services during the current global pandemic.

The UAE is one of the most advanced e-commerce markets in the middle East and North Africa, MENA, region, and has adopted a range of payment technologies, such as e-wallets via mobile phones and travel and payment cards using RFID and Near Field Communication, NFC, technologies.

As countries around the world continue to impose strict measures to urge compliance with social distancing practices, as part of their efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, consumers are increasingly embracing online shopping and non-touch payment solutions for their health and safety.