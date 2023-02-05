UrduPoint.com

Nine Missing After Fishing Boat Capsizes In Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2023 | 01:45 PM

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) Korean authorities said that nine people went missing late Saturday after their boat capsized in waters near Daebichi island in the sea county of Sinan, Yonhap news Agency reported.

The 24-tonne vessel had overturned on Saturday in waters 16.6 kilometres west of the island of Daebichi, the authorities said.

Three of the boat crew were rescued by a nearby boat and were transported to a hospital, the authorities said. Nine others, however, are still unaccounted for.

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

3 minutes ago
 Former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf pass ..

Former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf passes away

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winn ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winners of 4th Zayed Award for Hu ..

14 hours ago
 UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on Internat ..

UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on International Day of Human Fraternity

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.