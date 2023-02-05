Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) Korean authorities said that nine people went missing late Saturday after their boat capsized in waters near Daebichi island in the sea county of Sinan, Yonhap news Agency reported.

The 24-tonne vessel had overturned on Saturday in waters 16.6 kilometres west of the island of Daebichi, the authorities said.

Three of the boat crew were rescued by a nearby boat and were transported to a hospital, the authorities said. Nine others, however, are still unaccounted for.