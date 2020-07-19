UrduPoint.com
Ninety Doctors From Al Jalila Children’s Receive 10-year Golden Visa

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:45 PM

Ninety doctors from Al Jalila Children’s receive 10-year golden visa

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, the first dedicated children’s hospital in the UAE, announced today that ninety of their doctors have been granted the golden visa in appreciation of their efforts in enhancing the healthcare delivery in the UAE.

Announced last year, the Golden Visa, a 10-year permanent visa, is granted to doctors, scientists, innovators, researchers, investors, and entrepreneurs for their contribution in enhancing the development of their respective sectors.

Dr. Abdulla Al Khayat, CEO of Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, said, "We thank our wise leadership for this gesture of appreciation to our doctors. It is not only an appreciation to the doctors that received it but to each and every team member of Al Jalila Children’s and for the hospital as a whole. This generous gesture gives us great motivation to continue working tirelessly to provide the highest level of quality care to our young patients and their families."

More Stories From Middle East

