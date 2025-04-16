Ninth Abu Dhabi Extreme kicks off in Paris with participation of top global stars

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) PARIS, 16th April 2025 (WAM) – The ninth edition of Abu Dhabi Extreme (ADXC), a premier global event for jiu-jitsu and grappling, kicks off this week in the French capital Paris with the participation of top-tier athletes from France and around the world.

The event features a series of activities leading up to the main fights. It begins with a press conference on 17th April to unveil key event details and present the top contenders, followed by official weigh-ins on 18th April.

The main fights are scheduled for 19th April at the iconic Dojo de Paris venue. A final press conference will follow the matches to present the results and reactions.

This championship holds a special place on France’s martial arts Calendar, offering combat sports fans the opportunity to witness high-level professional bouts held under the Abu Dhabi banner, further reinforcing the emirate’s leadership in the global development of these disciplines.

The Paris edition continues the success of previous tournaments, particularly last year’s highly attended event which received extensive media coverage, positioning France as a key destination for this international competition.

Rodrigo Valerio, Chief Operating Officer at International Vision Sports Management, confirmed that preparations have reached their final stage, with lighting systems, live broadcast technology, and electronic refereeing fully set up to ensure a top-tier experience for both athletes and spectators.

He emphasised that the organising committee is committed to delivering an exceptional edition that reflects the evolution of the championship and Abu Dhabi’s growing stature in the global martial arts arena.

All eyes will be on the main bout between French Olympic judo champion Gillion Chane and Bellator veteran DeBlauw Tjouti, in one of the most anticipated matchups of the event.

The fight card also includes several renowned Names from the combat sports scene, including:

• Reda Mebtouche, 2022 European Jiu-Jitsu bronze medalist, who will face Italy’s Amin Aoun

• Nicolas Renier, a three-time ADCC Europe champion, set to clash with Brazilian standout Peter Frank

• Frederic “Lili” Tala, 2024 blue belt world champion, taking on veteran Asare

• Anthony de Oliveira, European champion and 2024 World bronze medalist in wrestling, set to face Brazilian Gabriel Souza

• Stephanie Caroline Faure, 2024 World bronze medalist, who will meet Tamara Torres

• Aurélie Le Vern, one of France’s most decorated female fighters across multiple belt divisions, will battle Finland’s Simola

The strong turnout of elite French and international athletes underscores the prestigious reputation Abu Dhabi Extreme has achieved, and the vital role Abu Dhabi plays in advancing jiu-jitsu, grappling, and mixed martial arts globally.