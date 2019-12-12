Ninth annual e-AGE Conference focuses on groundbreaking research and education networks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) Ankabut, the Emirates Advanced National Research and Education Network, an initiative of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, today announced nearly 100 delegates from across the middle East and Africa region gathered for the ninth annual e-AGE 2019, International Platform on Integrating Arab e-Infrastructure in a Global Environment, Conference at the Khalifa University of Science and Technology Main Campus in Abu Dhabi.

Organised by the Arab States Research and Education Network, ASREN, from 11 - 12 December in Abu Dhabi, the conference will be themed ‘Groundbreaking Research and Education Networks’. It will focus on demonstrated successes in using research and education e-Infrastructures, and on the need for interoperable high-speed networks at national, regional and international levels.

Among those present included Dr. Andrea Matteo Fontana, Ambassador of the European Union to UAE, Dr. Talal Abu Ghazaleh, Chairman of ASREN, representative from Arab League and other leading government and private sector dignitaries.

Welcoming the e-AGE 2019 delegates, Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said: "Ankabut has gone from strength to strength, and we are proud that Ankabut, which was established by Khalifa University in collaboration with other universities in the UAE, has grown tremendously, into a prominent service provider, offering academic institutions connectivity to other education networks around the world. I believe this large gathering for e-AGE 2019 from across the world representing several regions will provide leading international education and ICT vendors, suppliers, and service providers, with a great opportunity to establish and network with the local, regional, and international communities."

Fahem Al-Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer, Ankabut, said: "Ankabut is delighted to partner with ASREN to bring to Abu Dhabi the ninth annual e-AGE 2019 conference, the Arab world’s most important gathering, to highlight the successes in using research and education e-Infrastructures.

The conference will be a knowledge-sharing forum and Ankabut is honored to welcome delegates from across the Middle East and Africa region to showcase recent advances in this sector. We believe the outcome of the conference will immensely benefit stakeholders in this sector."

In addition to the e-AGE annual conference, e-AGE19 includes events, workshops and meetings centered on the following themes such as the ‘12th Event on Euro-Mediterranean e-Infrastructure’, ‘The 9th annual shareholders meeting of ASREN’, ‘EUMEDCONNECT3 Project meeting’, ‘AfricaConnect2 Project meeting’, and ‘Internet2 Middle East SIG (special interest group) Meetings’. Exclusive workshops for e-Infrastructure users are also part of the conference.

Moreover, there are special sessions dedicated to specific domains, mainly focusing on experiences in connectivity and e-Infrastructure, applications and services across a variety of scientific domains. The conference will underline the importance of research infrastructure in creating tangible benefits to communities, while demonstrating the role of research connectivity in promoting collaboration and innovation. Discussions will aim to drive the outcomes and concrete results on the practical steps towards developing a regional e-Infrastructure.

Since the launch of ASREN in December 2010 at the League of Arab States, AGE is organised every year in one of the Arab countries. The e-AGE is in line with ASREN’s major objectives that are related to dissemination and awareness, promotion of research collaboration and joint activities, and establishment of research networks in the Arab region and worldwide.