Ninth Emirates Oncology Conference explores challenges facing cancer care

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) The Ninth Emirates Oncology Conference, the largest conference of its kind in the UAE, successfully concluded today, bringing together over 8,000 experts and delegates from the oncology community, who logged onto the online conference.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) under the theme ‘Modern Comprehensive Cancer Care in the Era of the Pandemic’, the four-day virtual event took place over two consecutive weekends.

Hosted from Abu Dhabi, the conference achieved its objective of sparking a pivotal dialogue about how the healthcare community can address and overcome the challenges facing cancer care in the pandemic era. It served as a platform for the delivery of advanced scientific content pertaining to cancer treatment and care disseminated through various keynote lectures, symposiums and presentations, with an amalgamation of top specialists from the oncology community providing expert insight on current research efforts and findings.

Dr. Anwar Sallam, Group Chief Medical Officer at SEHA, said, "The conference helped to address an immediate need to initiate a conversation on where we are as far as cancer care in the region is concerned and where we want to be in the face of the pandemic. Being the largest health oncology event in the region, I was happy to see that it helped to not only spark pertinent discussions but also showcased the level of innovation and tremendous contributions that SEHA and Tawam Hospital are making towards the advancements of cancer care."

Experts from the United States, Europe, middle East, and the GCC joined an elite roster of speakers in presenting a range of scientific sessions. Highlights included: The Present State of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Care; Moving Towards Home Care Services for Chemotherapy Administration; Prevention of Chemotherapy Nausea and Vomiting; and Sensors, AI and Digital Innovation in Neurosurgery and Robotics.

Dr. Garnette Sutherland, Professor of Neurosurgery, Lead Project neuroArm, University of Calgary, Canada delivered a high-impact presentation on the various dimensions of application of AI in neurosurgery. He re-iterated that neurosurgery has always relied on technological advances and went on to introduce neuroArm, the world’s first MRI-compatible, image-guided surgical robot, created to significantly increase surgical accuracy and safety by liberating it from the limitations posed by the human arm.

Khalid Abdulla Raja Al Habaybia, Nurse Manager at Tawam Hospital presented a successful case of preventing chemotherapy nausea and vomiting, highlighting how patient and family education and adherence to guidelines limits nausea and vomiting in cancer patients.

The conference also hosted the third Women Surgeons of the Gulf meeting, which focused on crucial topics such as Women Surgeons and Maternity Leave; the History and Current Status of UAE Women Surgeons; and Women Surgeons and Research.

Dr. Khalid Saeed Balaraj, Chair of Oncology Center, Tawam Hospital, said, "This year’s Emirates Oncology Conference was a gathering of the finest experts in their field and served as a knowledge center for the newest medical models, approaches and research in oncology. Important debates and discussions brought to the forefront the growing need to adapt to the current pandemic situation and reassess the way we deliver cancer care. The healthcare industry, much like other sectors, is facing an acceleration towards the implementation of artificial intelligence, robotics and digital innovation. The conference proved to be an inspiring few days during which we witnessed updates on the latest treatment techniques, current and future trends in the delivery of care, and the phenomenal research that is happening across the globe as we move towards more patient-centric models."