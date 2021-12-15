UrduPoint.com

Ninth Emirates Oncology Conference Explores Challenges Facing Cancer Care

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:15 PM

Ninth Emirates Oncology Conference explores challenges facing cancer care

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) The Ninth Emirates Oncology Conference, the largest conference of its kind in the UAE, successfully concluded today, bringing together over 8,000 experts and delegates from the oncology community, who logged onto the online conference.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) under the theme ‘Modern Comprehensive Cancer Care in the Era of the Pandemic’, the four-day virtual event took place over two consecutive weekends.

Hosted from Abu Dhabi, the conference achieved its objective of sparking a pivotal dialogue about how the healthcare community can address and overcome the challenges facing cancer care in the pandemic era. It served as a platform for the delivery of advanced scientific content pertaining to cancer treatment and care disseminated through various keynote lectures, symposiums and presentations, with an amalgamation of top specialists from the oncology community providing expert insight on current research efforts and findings.

Dr. Anwar Sallam, Group Chief Medical Officer at SEHA, said, "The conference helped to address an immediate need to initiate a conversation on where we are as far as cancer care in the region is concerned and where we want to be in the face of the pandemic. Being the largest health oncology event in the region, I was happy to see that it helped to not only spark pertinent discussions but also showcased the level of innovation and tremendous contributions that SEHA and Tawam Hospital are making towards the advancements of cancer care."

Experts from the United States, Europe, middle East, and the GCC joined an elite roster of speakers in presenting a range of scientific sessions. Highlights included: The Present State of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Care; Moving Towards Home Care Services for Chemotherapy Administration; Prevention of Chemotherapy Nausea and Vomiting; and Sensors, AI and Digital Innovation in Neurosurgery and Robotics.

Dr. Garnette Sutherland, Professor of Neurosurgery, Lead Project neuroArm, University of Calgary, Canada delivered a high-impact presentation on the various dimensions of application of AI in neurosurgery. He re-iterated that neurosurgery has always relied on technological advances and went on to introduce neuroArm, the world’s first MRI-compatible, image-guided surgical robot, created to significantly increase surgical accuracy and safety by liberating it from the limitations posed by the human arm.

Khalid Abdulla Raja Al Habaybia, Nurse Manager at Tawam Hospital presented a successful case of preventing chemotherapy nausea and vomiting, highlighting how patient and family education and adherence to guidelines limits nausea and vomiting in cancer patients.

The conference also hosted the third Women Surgeons of the Gulf meeting, which focused on crucial topics such as Women Surgeons and Maternity Leave; the History and Current Status of UAE Women Surgeons; and Women Surgeons and Research.

Dr. Khalid Saeed Balaraj, Chair of Oncology Center, Tawam Hospital, said, "This year’s Emirates Oncology Conference was a gathering of the finest experts in their field and served as a knowledge center for the newest medical models, approaches and research in oncology. Important debates and discussions brought to the forefront the growing need to adapt to the current pandemic situation and reassess the way we deliver cancer care. The healthcare industry, much like other sectors, is facing an acceleration towards the implementation of artificial intelligence, robotics and digital innovation. The conference proved to be an inspiring few days during which we witnessed updates on the latest treatment techniques, current and future trends in the delivery of care, and the phenomenal research that is happening across the globe as we move towards more patient-centric models."

Related Topics

World Education Europe Canada UAE Company Abu Dhabi Robot Calgary Lead United States Middle East Women Cancer Family Event From Industry Top Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

SMBR directs action against motor vehicles emissio ..

SMBR directs action against motor vehicles emission

2 minutes ago
 Vaccination a sign of 'solidarity', says Liverpool ..

Vaccination a sign of 'solidarity', says Liverpool boss Klopp

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan among Top 5 Countries at APICTA Awards 20 ..

Pakistan among Top 5 Countries at APICTA Awards 2020-21

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Titov Explained Initiative on Security Gu ..

Russia's Titov Explained Initiative on Security Guarantees to Western Ambassador ..

2 minutes ago
 Thiem cancels Abu Dhabi return, hopes for ATP Cup

Thiem cancels Abu Dhabi return, hopes for ATP Cup

2 minutes ago
 Ali Amin slams Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Faisal Kundi ..

Ali Amin slams Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Faisal Kundi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.