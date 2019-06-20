Ninth UAE-Japan Friendship Committee convenes in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) The UAE-Japan Friendship Committee for Women's Career Development, which supports the empowerment of women in the oil and gas industry, kicked of on Tuesday its 9th meeting in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of its President, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

The meeting – held under the theme "Women: Icon of Tolerance" – was attended by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, and Advisor to the Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation; Tsuyoshi Nakai, Chief Executive Officer of the Japan Cooperation Center Petroleum (JCCP); and Fatima Al Nuaimi, Acting CEO of ADNOC LNG.

The meeting seeks to enhance bilateral relations between ADNOC and JCCP, develop women's professional performance and boost their participation in the oil and gas sector.

The meetings, which will run till June 20th, come as part of ADNOC's keenness to carry out the directives of the UAE leadership on supporting and empowerment of women.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and ADNOC Group CEO, and his team stressed on the need to exert all possible efforts to promote the status of women in the UAE and enable them to assume leadership positions based on their efficiency.