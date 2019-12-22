UrduPoint.com
Nissan Starts AED1.1 Trillion Plant Technology Rollout

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 04:15 PM

YOKOHAMA, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) Nissan today announced a substantial investment in advanced technologies and equipment for its factories around the world.

These innovations will help deliver a new generation of electrified and intelligent automobiles that embody the company’s Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision, while also making production operations more flexible, efficient and sustainable.

Following an initial investment of about AED1.1 trillion at the company’s Tochigi Plant in Japan, with work to finish in 2020, the technologies will be rolled out across factories globally.

Since 1933, Nissan has honed its ability to mass-produce vehicles to the highest possible standards. Over the same period, the company’s takumi master technicians have perfected a range of complex or delicate processes requiring a high degree of craftsmanship.

This latest investment represents a necessary rethinking of conventional car-making and tackles the structural and technical challenges of producing vehicles that will lead the industry in a new era of electrification and intelligence.

"We’re facing an unprecedented evolution in the capabilities of our vehicles," said Hideyuki Sakamoto, Nissan’s Executive Vice President for Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management. "Our job is to make this evolution a reality by rethinking how we build cars. This will also mean shifting the efforts of our expert technicians from techniques they’ve already mastered to new, unexplored areas."

