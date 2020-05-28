UrduPoint.com
Nissan To Close Barcelona Factory From December

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 07:00 PM

Nissan to close Barcelona factory from December

BARCELONA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) Nissan Motor Co intends to close its Barcelona main plant and two nearby facilities starting from December 2020, but it will keep open two facilities in northern Spain, Reuters quoted the chairman of Nissan in Europe, Gianluca De Ficchy, as saying on Thursday.

"There was no viable solution for the future of the Barcelona factory," he told reporters as workers protested outside the plant.

