NMC, Bahraini Ministry Of Information Sign MoU

Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:00 PM

NMC, Bahraini Ministry of Information sign MoU

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) The National Media Council, NMC, and the Ministry of Information Affairs of Bahrain signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, in Manama related to an executive media cooperation programme in the field of cinema.

The MoU, which was signed by Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Media Affairs Sector at the NMC, and Dr. Abdul Rahman Mohammed Bahr, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information, aims to promote cooperation in the field of cinema and exchange experiences and development mechanisms.

Dr. Al Nuaimi thanked the Bahraini Ministry of Information for its cooperation and welcomed the signing of the MoU, which reflects the historic relations between the two countries.

Dr. Bahr stressed that the close ties between Bahrain and the UAE highlights their overall cooperation, adding that the MoU signed today reflects their media coordination and will enable them to share laws and regulations in the field of cinema, as well as encourage the exchange of visits of cinema experts, officials and technicians.

The MoU will also showcase the successful artistic films of both countries, to encourage local production and enrich artistic content.

