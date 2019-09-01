ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) The National Media Council, NMC, announced it is "completely committed" to implementing the directives outlined by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to monitor and set strict standards for those who defend the UAE on social media.

Sheikh Mohammed allocated these responsibilities to the NMC, announcing it on his Twitter account today.

"We highly commend the directives of the wise leadership, and the Council will immediately work to implement new measures," said Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the NMC.

"This is in line with the UAE's vision, which is based on tolerance, moderation and acceptance of others.

"It also improves rational discourse that delivers the message of the country and defends its stature in a civilised and wise manner, enhancing the UAE's reputation regionally and internationally.

"It is a huge responsibility. Belonging to the UAE itself is a great honour.

"Our words must be said or written carefully, as we have learned from the wise leadership to shoulder our responsibility in the best way," he added.

Dr. Al Jaber noted that the NMC will work on two parallel tracks to implement the directives.

The first track is based upon a legislative and regulatory path to monitor content on social media sites in the country to ensure that hate and discriminatory speeches are rejected. The second track will focus on raising awareness and educating people.

Dr. Al Jaber explained that the NMC will communicate with all the concerned authorities to start a comprehensive dialogue on the regulatory and legislative framework.

He added that "in this case all parties can put forth their observations to formulate a comprehensive framework, in line with the directives, and ensure freedom of opinion and expression without offending or practicing hate speech."