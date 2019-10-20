UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NMC Discusses Social Media Standards, Emiratisation Of Media Sector

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 seconds ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:30 PM

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisation of media sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) During its meeting today, the National Media Council, NMC, Board of Directors discussed the UAE’s social media standards and the Emiratisation of the media sector, as well as the NMC’s performance indicators and council’s participation in Expo 2019.

The meeting, chaired by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the NMC, was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Dubai Government Media Office Director-General, Malek Al Malek, TECOM Group CEO, and Mansour Al Mansouri, NMC Director-General.

During the meeting, the board discussed the work of the 'UAE Social Media Standards Committee,' which was formed by the NMC in implementation of the UAE Cabinet’s related resolutions, as well as ways of ensuring the Emiratisation of public and private sector media institutions.

Dr. Al Jaber stated that the NMC immediately implemented the new message of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and its articles related to Emiratisation, in line with the directives of the country’s leadership.

"The UAE’s leadership always stresses the key role of the media and its national message as one of the cornerstones of the community, and as an efficient factor in supporting sustainable development, which requires all members of the media sector and fellow journalists to be accurate and transparent when publishing news, to promote the values of tolerance, cooperation and positive thinking, and continue combatting extremism and terrorism," Dr. Al Jaber said.

The board then discussed the outcomes of the meeting of the Joint Committee of Media Cooperation, part of the Saudi-Emirati Cooperation Council, as well as the results of academic research on the media sector, which aims to identify the challenges facing media college graduates in the labour market.

It also reviewed statistics on Emiratisation and the NMC’s performance in its customer happiness centres, and discussed areas of strength and potential improvements, the results of smart government indicators, the NMC’s human resources performance in 2018, its participation in the Expo 2019, and preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Social Media UAE Dubai Sharjah Rashid 2018 2019 2020 Market Media All Government Cabinet Labour

Recent Stories

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

30 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

2 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

2 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

2 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

3 hours ago

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.