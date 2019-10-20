NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisation of media sector

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) During its meeting today, the National Media Council, NMC, Board of Directors discussed the UAE’s social media standards and the Emiratisation of the media sector, as well as the NMC’s performance indicators and council’s participation in Expo 2019.

The meeting, chaired by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the NMC, was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Dubai Government Media Office Director-General, Malek Al Malek, TECOM Group CEO, and Mansour Al Mansouri, NMC Director-General.

During the meeting, the board discussed the work of the 'UAE Social Media Standards Committee,' which was formed by the NMC in implementation of the UAE Cabinet’s related resolutions, as well as ways of ensuring the Emiratisation of public and private sector media institutions.

Dr. Al Jaber stated that the NMC immediately implemented the new message of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and its articles related to Emiratisation, in line with the directives of the country’s leadership.

"The UAE’s leadership always stresses the key role of the media and its national message as one of the cornerstones of the community, and as an efficient factor in supporting sustainable development, which requires all members of the media sector and fellow journalists to be accurate and transparent when publishing news, to promote the values of tolerance, cooperation and positive thinking, and continue combatting extremism and terrorism," Dr. Al Jaber said.

The board then discussed the outcomes of the meeting of the Joint Committee of Media Cooperation, part of the Saudi-Emirati Cooperation Council, as well as the results of academic research on the media sector, which aims to identify the challenges facing media college graduates in the labour market.

It also reviewed statistics on Emiratisation and the NMC’s performance in its customer happiness centres, and discussed areas of strength and potential improvements, the results of smart government indicators, the NMC’s human resources performance in 2018, its participation in the Expo 2019, and preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai.