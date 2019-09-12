UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NMC Issues Circular On Electoral Campaigns On Media Outlets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

NMC issues circular on electoral campaigns on media outlets

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) The National Media Council, NMC, issued a circular related to electoral campaigns on traditional media and social media, to ensure transparency and integrity among candidates.

The circular also aims to enforce commitment to relevant national media standards and advertising guidelines, in line with its Federal National Council, FNC, Elections Executive Instructions.

The circular highlights the need to distinguish paid electoral campaigns from regular news content, to ensure that the media does not influence voters in favour of specific candidates, as well as to fairly inform voters about the campaigns of all candidates.

It also stressed the importance of the commitment of all official media outlets - in every emirate - to adhere to candidature equality when presenting their campaigns and to clearly identify between the different types of news materials, and campaign advertisements.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Media Affairs at the NMC, said that the commitment of candidates and media outlets to relevant laws and regulations is important, to achieve transparency and integrity in the election process, as well as equality among candidates.

The circular included various materials published on social media, such as commercials, that are subject to national regulations stated on the NMC’s website, which prohibits the use of words or phrases that are inconsistent with the values and principles of the Emirati community, the UAE and the FNC.

Al Nuaimi then highlighted the importance of seeking assistance from licenced individuals and institutions, noting that the country’s e-media law prohibits promotions and advertisements on social media for money without approval from relevant authorities.

Related Topics

Election Social Media UAE Rashid Money Media All From

Recent Stories

Netanyahu Says Russia Trip Aims at Continuing Coop ..

6 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Rawal lake poison mixing case hearing ..

6 minutes ago

EU Court Decision on OPAL Pipeline to Impact EU-Ru ..

6 minutes ago

Magistrate imposes fine on profiteers

6 minutes ago

Woman among two shot dead in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

OPEC+ Yet to Discuss Oil Cuts Extension in 2020 - ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.