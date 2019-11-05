NMC organises workshop to promote digital literacy in collaboration with Twitter

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) The National Media Council, NMC, has organised a workshop, in cooperation with the Twitter middle East and North Africa, entitled, "Tweet like a Pro," to promote digital literacy and introduce the evolving role of Twitter as a significant reporting tool, as well as explain the platform’s policies and best practices around how to promote healthy conversations.

The workshop, which was presented by George Salama, Head of Twitter Public Policy and Government Relations for the MENA region, Jawaher Abdelhamid, Senior Public Policy and Government Relations Associate, and Joana Jamil, Media Partnerships Manager, showcased tools such as Twitter’s dashboard application 'TweetDeck', in addition to best practices around live streaming during key moments.

The session also highlighted the company’s ongoing efforts to create a healthy conversation to help people feel safe when aboard platform. It focussed on how to report violations, such as all forms of platform manipulations, spam, abuse and hateful conducts.

The workshop, which was held at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Abu Dhabi, was attended by journalists, Twitter power users and news agency representatives.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Media Affairs at the NMC, said, "The workshop is in line with the NMC’s efforts to raise digital awareness within the media sector and is part of a series of workshops organised by the NMC to ensure a responsible and positive use of social media."

"We appreciate Twitter’s cooperation with the NMC, as we jointly aim, as partners, to support and harness the ideal use of social media, to ensure balanced and positive interactions," he added.

Salama praised the ongoing cooperation with the NMC. "We are continuously working with our partners to help them leverage the power of Twitter, by introducing them to the latest tools and sharing best practices," he said.

"We hope that the workshop will increase awareness of Twitter’s rules and policies, given that keeping up with the latest developments of the platform is a necessity in today’s media landscape," he added.