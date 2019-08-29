NMC participates in Aqdar World Summit in Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2019) The National Media Council (NMC) has participated in the third Aqdar World Summit 2019, which is being held in the Russian capital, Moscow, under the theme 'Global Empowerment of Communities: Experiences and Lessons Learned.' The Summit is running from 29th August to 1st September, in conjunction with the Moscow Global Forum 'City for education' – a forum dedicated to bringing together leading academics, researchers, scholars and educators.

During his participation, Mansour Al Mansouri, Director-General of the NMC, conducted a workshop titled, 'The Impact of the Media on Our Troubled World', in which he shed light on the current global media landscape and the challenges facing the media sector – an important contributor in supporting sustainable development efforts around the world.

Al Mansouri said that the transition to 'new media' offered an opportunity; and with social and digital media transforming the behaviour of readers, a new competitive and creative platform had been formed for media influence.

He also presented the global strategies on the subject, focusing on the importance of building channels of communication, foresight and innovative initiatives, stressing the need to keep pace with the ever-changing world of communication.

The Director-General further highlighted the importance of adopting an effective editorial style to reflect clear media messages and avoid contradictory ones, in addition to utilising the multiple platforms to spread news quickly, and the benefits of establishing strong relationships with influential media personalities.

This year, the Aqdar World Summit aims to build constructive strategies and policies to empower communities to achieve development and human prosperity, as well as create a bridge between end users, experts and organisations to respond positively to contemporary challenges and risks.