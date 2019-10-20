UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NMC Participates In Business Consortium In Latvia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:30 PM

NMC participates in business consortium in Latvia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) The National Media Council, NMC, has participated in the 22nd International Business Networking Consortium, held recently in the Latvian capital, Riga.

The one-day event saw the attendance of Hanan Khalfan Obaid Al Aleeli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Latvia, along with several ministers, ambassadors, officials and people in business.

In a presentation titled, 'Globalisation through localisation: UAE as a model for modernity, tolerance and diversity,' Jaber Al Lamki, Executive Director of Media and Strategic Communications at the NMC, explained the UAE’s journey of development and highlighted available investment opportunities across multiple sectors within the country.

He also addressed the UAE’s foreign direct investment law and the benefits it offers to investors, along with the growing ownership rate of foreign investors, amounting to 100 percent in specific sectors, according to the articles and conditions of the law’s executive regulations.

According to Al Lamki, the consortium is a global platform for knowledge exchange and as an opportunity to network, create new partnerships, and promote investment opportunities.

The NMC’s participation in the event is part of its efforts to promote the UAE’s overall accomplishments, as well as to reinforce its cooperation with other countries.

Related Topics

Exchange Business UAE Riga Latvia Media Event

Recent Stories

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

36 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

2 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

2 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

2 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

3 hours ago

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.