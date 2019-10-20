NMC participates in business consortium in Latvia

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) The National Media Council, NMC, has participated in the 22nd International Business Networking Consortium, held recently in the Latvian capital, Riga.

The one-day event saw the attendance of Hanan Khalfan Obaid Al Aleeli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Latvia, along with several ministers, ambassadors, officials and people in business.

In a presentation titled, 'Globalisation through localisation: UAE as a model for modernity, tolerance and diversity,' Jaber Al Lamki, Executive Director of Media and Strategic Communications at the NMC, explained the UAE’s journey of development and highlighted available investment opportunities across multiple sectors within the country.

He also addressed the UAE’s foreign direct investment law and the benefits it offers to investors, along with the growing ownership rate of foreign investors, amounting to 100 percent in specific sectors, according to the articles and conditions of the law’s executive regulations.

According to Al Lamki, the consortium is a global platform for knowledge exchange and as an opportunity to network, create new partnerships, and promote investment opportunities.

The NMC’s participation in the event is part of its efforts to promote the UAE’s overall accomplishments, as well as to reinforce its cooperation with other countries.