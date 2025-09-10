NMDC, ADNOC L&S sign collaboration agreement for offshore development in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) NMDC Group PJSC and ADNOC Logistics and Services Plc (ADNOC L&S) announced today a three-year agreement to explore collaboration on delivering maritime services for offshore projects.

The agreement was signed by Engineer Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group, and Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, at NMDC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

This agreement strengthens the long-standing partnership between NMDC and ADNOC L&S, establishing an expanded framework for continued collaboration on offshore EPC projects in Abu Dhabi. It includes provisions for marine services and integrated logistics, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to supporting the emirate’s offshore energy sector.

Zaghloul said, “NMDC Group has, for more than 50 years, proven its unparalleled experience and capability in multi-sector marine EPC infrastructure delivery and complex project logistics. The launch of NMDC LTS, our most recent vertical, enabled the market to benefit from these capabilities and expertise. ADNOC L&S has also established itself as a leader in the sectors of offshore energy support and hydrocarbon logistics services.

Both entities operate some of the largest marine fleets in the region.”

He added, “This agreement will ensure a robust framework between our two powerhouse organisations that will enable us to focus on synergies across the different sectors in which NMDC Group and ADNOC L&S operate to propel collaboration, market sector differentiation and value growth that will further strengthen the critical industrial marine sector in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

Captain Al Masabi commented, “This partnership supports ADNOC L&S’s long-term objective to provide world-class, integrated logistics solutions that enable the UAE’s offshore energy growth. By combining our expertise with NMDC, we will create new opportunities, deliver value to ADNOC, our shareholders and our customers, and advance the UAE’s economic development.”

ADNOC L&S continues to focus on delivering enhanced performance across its offshore logistics segment through collaborations such as this agreement with NMDC.