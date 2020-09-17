UrduPoint.com
NMDC Awarded AED600 Million Contract In Egypt

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

NMDC awarded AED600 million contract in Egypt

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) ABU DHABI, 17th September 2020 (WAM) - The National Marine Dredging Company (ADX: NMDC) announced today that it has been awarded an AED600 million contract for the expansion of Lake Manzala in northeastern Egypt.

The company disclosed the value of the award in a letter to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX.

NDMC explained the project will be implemented in partnership with Al-Tahadi Egyptian-Emirati Co, and will be completed in two years.

NDMC posted net profits increased by 53.7 percent to around AED103.5 million during H-1 2020, as compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

More Stories From Middle East

