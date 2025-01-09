Open Menu

NMDC Energy Awarded $1.136 Billion EPC Contract For Taiwan Subsea Gas Pipeline Project

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 02:45 PM

NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract for Taiwan subsea gas pipeline project

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) NMDC Energy has been awarded an EPC contract by Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) for pipeline installation, shore approach works and dredging for the Tung-Hsiao Power Plant 2nd Stage Renewal Project.

The $1.136 billion project involves the design, construction and installation of 111 kilometres of linear subsea pipeline at depths ranging from 10 metres to 55 metres, stretching between Taichung and Tung-Hsiao on Taiwan's west coast. The scope of work includes shore approach works and dredging operations volume of approximately 6 million cubic metres.

Led by NMDC Energy and utilising the capabilities of NMDC Dredging & Marine, the award highlights NMDC Group’s integrated and multidisciplinary approach to engineering, procurement and construction.

Commenting on the award, Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, CEO of NMDC Group, said, “This landmark contract underscores NMDC Energy’s position as a global leader in engineering and marine solutions, while driving forward Taiwan’s energy transition ambitions.

Our work in Taiwan is not merely about infrastructure; it represents a commitment to creating sustainable pathways for energy resilience in a region of strategic importance. This award reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class expertise across diverse geographies and demonstrates how NMDC Group’s integrated capabilities set the benchmark for transformative, high-impact projects worldwide.”

Eng. Ahmed Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, stated, “Over the past three years, we have boldly expanded our operations into renewable energy in Taiwan, forging transformative partnerships to unlock opportunities for various clean energy integration.”

