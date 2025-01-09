- Home
- Middle East
- NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract for Taiwan subsea gas pipeline project
NMDC Energy Awarded $1.136 Billion EPC Contract For Taiwan Subsea Gas Pipeline Project
Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) NMDC Energy has been awarded an EPC contract by Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) for pipeline installation, shore approach works and dredging for the Tung-Hsiao Power Plant 2nd Stage Renewal Project.
The $1.136 billion project involves the design, construction and installation of 111 kilometres of linear subsea pipeline at depths ranging from 10 metres to 55 metres, stretching between Taichung and Tung-Hsiao on Taiwan's west coast. The scope of work includes shore approach works and dredging operations volume of approximately 6 million cubic metres.
Led by NMDC Energy and utilising the capabilities of NMDC Dredging & Marine, the award highlights NMDC Group’s integrated and multidisciplinary approach to engineering, procurement and construction.
Commenting on the award, Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, CEO of NMDC Group, said, “This landmark contract underscores NMDC Energy’s position as a global leader in engineering and marine solutions, while driving forward Taiwan’s energy transition ambitions.
Our work in Taiwan is not merely about infrastructure; it represents a commitment to creating sustainable pathways for energy resilience in a region of strategic importance. This award reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class expertise across diverse geographies and demonstrates how NMDC Group’s integrated capabilities set the benchmark for transformative, high-impact projects worldwide.”
Eng. Ahmed Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, stated, “Over the past three years, we have boldly expanded our operations into renewable energy in Taiwan, forging transformative partnerships to unlock opportunities for various clean energy integration.”
Recent Stories
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Assistant Attorney General at Fed ..
NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract for Taiwan subsea gas pipeline p ..
UAE advances tech cooperation with US partners at CES 2025
Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolment growth in 2024-25 academic ..
74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF
EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024
Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Zarraf Solar Photovoltaic P ..
ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors
Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Assistant Attorney General at Federal Public Prosecut ..5 minutes ago
-
NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract for Taiwan subsea gas pipeline project5 minutes ago
-
UAE advances tech cooperation with US partners at CES 202520 minutes ago
-
Indian renewable energy agency to launch two subsidiaries1 hour ago
-
Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolment growth in 2024-25 academic year1 hour ago
-
74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF2 hours ago
-
EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 20242 hours ago
-
Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month3 hours ago
-
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Zarraf Solar Photovoltaic Project3 hours ago
-
Researchers develop innovative filter membrane for wastewater treatment3 hours ago
-
ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors3 hours ago
-
Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity4 hours ago